Crypterium Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $730,107.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.44 or 0.99935674 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,321,646 coins and its circulating supply is 81,324,095 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

