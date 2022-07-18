CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading Up 27% Over Last Week

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $126.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00005807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,099.45 or 0.99984608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

