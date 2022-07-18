CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 134,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -5.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

