Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Down 43.6% in June

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 235,390 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 1,031,914 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 599,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 241,738 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter worth about $12,418,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,857. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.82.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

