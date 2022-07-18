Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the June 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,793. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.
