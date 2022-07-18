Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 0.5 %

DSEEY opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.73. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.