Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $255.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

