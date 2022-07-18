Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.25 and a 200-day moving average of $369.62. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.94.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

