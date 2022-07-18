Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 52.6% in June

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delek US

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.