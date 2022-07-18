Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target to €62.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($60.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $866.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.0959 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

