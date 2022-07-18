Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $7.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKLA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.25. Nikola has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $32,535,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 265,955 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

