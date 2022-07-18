Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £115 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($136.77) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £120 ($142.72) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($142.72) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £115 ($136.77) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £105.71 ($125.72).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LON AZN opened at £111.10 ($132.14) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a one year high of £112.38 ($133.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,753.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -188.95.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.