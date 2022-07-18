Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.40) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.60) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.40) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.15) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

TKA opened at €5.22 ($5.22) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.07. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($27.01).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

