Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.50) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($24.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at €19.08 ($19.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.39. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($18.13).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

