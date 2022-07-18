DEXTools Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,005.67 or 1.00006597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,799,760 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

