DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHCA stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.82. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,276. DHC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $15,964,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 899,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 405,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

