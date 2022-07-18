D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,341.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

SIEVF remained flat at 148.10 during trading on Monday. D’Ieteren Group has a twelve month low of 129.25 and a twelve month high of 177.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 157.09.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, and TVH Parts segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

