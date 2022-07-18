Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $120.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,610. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

