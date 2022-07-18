DinoX (DNXC) Tops One Day Volume of $227,696.00

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $750,370.45 and $227,696.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DinoX has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One DinoX coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00554714 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00020316 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.
About DinoX
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DinoX Coin Trading
