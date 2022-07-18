dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Price Performance

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Monday. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,917. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. VI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,309,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.