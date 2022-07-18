dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYSGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Price Performance

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI stock remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Monday. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,917. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,309,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI

(Get Rating)

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

Further Reading

