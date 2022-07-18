Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity Stock Up 7.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Doximity by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Doximity by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 62.49.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

