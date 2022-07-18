Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 12,500 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,444,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,780,702.30.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.

Shares of TSE D.UN traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.03. 90,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.52 and a one year high of C$30.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

