Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 12,500 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,444,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,780,702.30.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.
- On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.
Shares of TSE D.UN traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.03. 90,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.52 and a one year high of C$30.53.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
