Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Buys 12,500 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,444,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,780,702.30.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.

On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE D.UN traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.03. 90,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.30. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.52 and a one year high of C$30.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Several research firms have weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

