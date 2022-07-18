DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DSW Capital stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.34) on Thursday. DSW Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 134 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of £24.17 million and a PE ratio of 1,875.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.94.

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

