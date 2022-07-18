DUET Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DUETU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

DUET Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 19th. DUET Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of DUET Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DUETU opened at $9.96 on Monday. DUET Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUETU. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $936,000.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.