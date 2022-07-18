Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 468,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,361.0 days.

Dufry stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Dufry has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

