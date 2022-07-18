Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,380. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

