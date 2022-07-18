Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $105.91. 35,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

