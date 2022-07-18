DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Price Performance

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 186,911 shares of company stock worth $73,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 20.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 610,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 11.3% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 310,625 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,401,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 73,647 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.