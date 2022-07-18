Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €34.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of DUE opened at €22.14 ($22.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($44.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.09 and a 200-day moving average of €29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

