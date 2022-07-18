Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $11.48

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $12.00. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 4,968 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

