Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ebara Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EBCOY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154. Ebara has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

