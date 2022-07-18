Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ebara Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EBCOY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.75. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154. Ebara has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.
Ebara Company Profile
