EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $103,543.38

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $103,543.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,099.82 or 1.00037540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00043637 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001519 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

