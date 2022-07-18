Effect.AI Market Cap Achieves $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00106652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00278808 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars.

