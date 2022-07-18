Efinity (EFI) Market Cap Achieves $76.53 Million

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,044.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.87 or 0.05498633 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021067 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033654 BTC.
Efinity Profile
Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin.
Buying and Selling Efinity
