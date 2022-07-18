Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $32.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $37.49.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.