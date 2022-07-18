Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELKEF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elkem ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $3.70 on Monday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Further Reading

