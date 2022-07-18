Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Emclaire Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emclaire Financial stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.69% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of EMCF stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991. Emclaire Financial has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Emclaire Financial Announces Dividend

Emclaire Financial ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

