Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,632,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enel Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.74. Enel has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enel Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC cut Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($9.50) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.25) to €9.75 ($9.75) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

