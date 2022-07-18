Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENRFF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

ENRFF stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

