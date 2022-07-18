Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,086,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,128,824 shares.The stock last traded at $70.96 and had previously closed at $68.59.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLE. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 255,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,114 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

