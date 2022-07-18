Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 60,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,746,463 shares.The stock last traded at $12.72 and had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

