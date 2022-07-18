Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.87.

ENPH stock opened at $194.91 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

