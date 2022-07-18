Enstar Group LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Enstar Group LTD boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Eagle Point Credit accounts for about 1.0% of Enstar Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Enstar Group LTD owned approximately 0.81% of Eagle Point Credit worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 69.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE:ECC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $490.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 63.79%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

