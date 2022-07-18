Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) EVP Sells $28,560.00 in Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yana Kravtsova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $36,214.08.

Enviva Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of EVA stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $61.88. 19,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Enviva Increases Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Enviva by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 106,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $6,934,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Enviva by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

