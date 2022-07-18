EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Reaches $0.0112

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $863,509.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00554714 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00020316 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Coin Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
EpiK Protocol Coin Trading
