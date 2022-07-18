Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.87

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

