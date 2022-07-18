Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Epwin Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £112.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 75.08 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.65.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.