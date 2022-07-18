Equal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $230.00 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $118,708.12 and $230.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,201.27 or 0.99960051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is equal.tech.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

