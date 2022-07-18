Essex LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.65. 7,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.