Essex LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Essex LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 93.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

META stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.01. 206,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,004,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

